Mizoram Lok Sabha MP donates blood donation bus

Lone Mizoram Lok Sabha MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaihna, on July 5, donated a blood donation bus to the Aizawl Civil Hospital blood bank.

The donated vehicle is a 12-seater Tata Winger worth ₹18 lakh and was received by the President of the Association for Blood Donation (ABVD).

In his speech, the MP said, "Free blood donation is not common in other states, and even today, people rarely donate blood unless it's needed by their family or friends. But in Mizoram, we have a long-standing tradition of donating blood to the blood bank, and I pray that we continue this noble gesture."

ABVD President C. Lalnunnema noted, "Our Lok Sabha MP is the first among our MPs to donate a blood donation bus from the MPLADS fund. Earlier, in 2007, former MP Vanlalzawma had helped acquire a blood donation mini bus through the CSR initiative of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited."

He further shared that in Mizoram, blood donors include church youth, students, NSS volunteers, members of the Young Mizo Association, police personnel, armed forces, NGOs, political parties, and many individual regular donors.

He added that the CHA Model Blood Bank conducts numerous blood donation camps across the state each year. With a new target of 93.71% for 2024–25, the newly donated blood donation bus will be a significant asset in achieving this goal during future camps.