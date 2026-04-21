Mizoram LPG supply stable despite West Asia tensions: IOCL

LPG supply in Mizoram remains stable despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) said on April 20, urging consumers not to resort to panic booking.

Speaking at a press conference in Aizawl, IOCL sales manager (Aizawl-II) Diganta Chaudhury said the company is prioritising domestic LPG requirements and closely monitoring its supply chain to ensure uninterrupted deliveries across the state.

IOCL is currently catering to around 2.97 lakh households in Mizoram, with about 8,000 cylinders delivered daily — a level consistent with pre-crisis operations. Officials said supply has remained steady, with no disruption reported so far.

To support commercial establishments, LPG allocation for businesses has been increased to nearly 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, helping ensure continuity for local enterprises dependent on cylinder supply.

The corporation has also urged customers to use digital booking platforms such as SMS and IVRS to streamline refills. Around 25,000 refill requests are currently being received through these channels.

Officials said delivery authentication codes (DAC OTP) have been introduced to ensure cylinders reach genuine customers. Enforcement has also been tightened, with multiple raids conducted across the state and strict action initiated against distributors involved in malpractices.