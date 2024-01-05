Mizoram experienced an earthquake on January 5 with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale at 7:18 am in Lunglei, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremor, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 22.86 and longitude 92.63, with the National Center for Seismology closely monitoring the situation.

Just a day earlier, on January 4, 2024, another earthquake, registering a magnitude of 3.9, rattled Jammu & Kashmir at 00:38:15 IST. This earlier quake had a shallower depth of 5 kilometers, with its epicenter located at latitude 33.34 and longitude 76.67.