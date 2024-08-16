Major Laldingngheta, son of Vanlalhriata of Aizawl's Bungkawn Vengthar locality has been awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his bravery in the fight against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 21, 2023, Maj Laldingngheta and his Combat Action Team received an intelligence report and found four terrorists crossing the Line of Control. An ambush was immediately set up and when the terrorists reached, Maj Laldingngheta's team opened fire and shot dead one of the terrorists.

During the gunfight with the terrorists, Maj Laldingngheta was injured in the right eye by a grenade explosion. He was also shot in the right arm by the terrorists and sustained a grenade explosion in his chest. He was also severely injured in the head by the grenade explosion.



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Though he sustained serious injuries, the Major put up a brave fight, controlling his team and even running after the terrorists who had fled back to the LoC. He managed to catch up with one of the terrorists and killed him. Laldingngheta neutralized two terrorists that day.

Maj Laldingngheta was rushed to 92 BH, Srinagar by helicopter and was later shifted to R&R Hospital, Delhi where he was treated until his recovery.

The Sena Medal (Gallantry) is awarded to the Indian soldier for his bravery in the operation, preventing terrorists from causing harm to the nation.