In a groundbreaking moment for Mizoram's political landscape, Baryl Vanneihsangi, MLA, has etched her name in history by assuming control of assembly session. This monumental feat marks the first instance of a woman leading the Mizoram Assembly signaling a significant stride towards gender inclusivity in governance.

At the age of 32, Baryl Vanneihsangi not only becomes the youngest MLA in Mizoram but also stands as the first woman to take charge of an assembly session in the state's history. Her journey to this historic moment began with her recent victory in the state election, where she triumphed in the Aizawl South-III constituency under the banner of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) securing victory by a margin of 1,414 votes.

Beyond her political achievements, Vanneihsangi's influence extends to the digital realm, boasting a considerable following of over 252k on Instagram.

Speaking about gender equality and empowerment, Vanneihsangi shared a powerful message encouraging women to pursue their dreams without limitations imposed by gender or societal norms.

"I just want to tell all the women out there that our gender doesn't stop us from doing anything that we like and wish to pursue. It doesn't prevent us from taking up something that we are passionate about. My message to them is that regardless of which community or social strata they belong to, if they want to take up something they should just go for it," she said.

Vanneihsangi's academic background further adds to her illustrious profile, holding a Masters in Arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong. Prior to her political career, she served as a corporator in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation.