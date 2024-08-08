Following unrest in the neighbouring state of Bangladesh leading to a potential influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into Mizoram, Mamit District Magistrate, Jacob Lalawmpuia on Thursday evening issued an order directing strict vigilance in the district by all security forces.

The Mamit District Magistrate’s order comes two days after Lawngtlai who had issued order on August 6, 2024 to restrict movement of traffic, animals, and human population of the district.

The District Magistrate issues the following directives-

1. The District Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) are instructed to maintain strict vigilance along the borders of the district to prevent illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants.

2. The District SP and BSF are mandated to conduct regular checking and patrolling along the border areas to detect and apprehend any individuals attempting to enter the district illegally

3. The District SP and BSF shall submit reports detailing the activities conducted, any incidents or findings and the measures taken to prevent illegal infiltration to the District Magistrate’s office on regular basis

4. Any individuals found to be illegally entering the district from Bangladesh shall be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with law in force.

5. All relevant authorities are directed to cooperate and assist the District SP and the BSF in carrying out these directives effectively.