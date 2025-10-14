Mizoram: Mamit NGOs, vehicle association warn of road closure from October 16 over poor road conditions

The Mamit All NGO and the Commercial Vehicle Association have jointly issued a warning to the Mizoram government, stating that all major roads in Mamit District could be blocked starting October 16 if urgent repair work is not initiated.



In a joint statement, the organizations highlighted the deteriorating conditions of key motor roads, including Mamit-Aizawl, Mamit-Bairabi, and Mamit-Zawlnuam. They noted that the roads have become nearly impassable, even for light vehicles, causing severe inconvenience to commuters, transporters, and local residents.



The groups stated that they had previously submitted a written appeal to the government urging immediate intervention. While government representatives inspected the damaged stretches between October 4 and 12, no visible repair work has commenced, leaving the community frustrated and worried about safety hazards.



During a follow-up meeting on October 13, the organizations decided that if substantial repair work is not undertaken immediately, all three main roads would be closed to traffic starting October 16, affecting both commercial and private vehicles.



The groups appealed to the public for understanding, stressing that the proposed closure is a last-resort measure prompted by prolonged neglect and the critical state of the district’s road infrastructure.



Authorities have yet to comment on the proposed road closure.