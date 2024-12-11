A hunting trip near Aizawl ended in tragedy when a 37-year-old man, Lalthazama, from Muthi village, was accidentally shot dead by a companion on Tuesday, December 10 night.

According to reports, Lalthazama and four friends ventured into the forest near Kawrbel, close to Nausel village in Aizawl district, around 3 p.m. on December 11. The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when one of the friends, mistaking Lalthazama for an animal, unintentionally fired at him. Lalthazama succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Hearing of the incident, residents of nearby villages rushed to the site with essential items to assist in retrieving the body. The Young Mizo Association (YMA) of Nausel village promptly prepared a coffin and arranged for the deceased to be transported to his native village.

Lalthazama is survived by his wife and three children. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting discussions on the safety of hunting practices.





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