Mizoram man arrested for allegedly poaching state animal serow
A 41-year-old man was arrested in Mizoram's Kolasib district for allegedly poaching and killing a serow. Officials said the protected animal, locally known as saza, is the state's official animal.
- The accused is a 41-year-old resident of Kawnpui Hmarveng locality
- He was arrested during an operation by the Kawnpui Forest Range
- Officials alleged he possessed the serow's meat and trophy after killing
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, along the Assam border, for allegedly poaching and killing a serow, locally known as ‘saza’, the state animal of Mizoram.
RT Thanga, a resident of Kawnpui Hmarveng locality, was arrested by officials of the Kawnpui Forest Range during an operation after he was allegedly found in possession of the protected animal’s meat and trophy.
Officials from the state Environment, Forests and Climate Change department said the arrest was made on charges linked to the illegal hunting and possession of the protected species.
The forest officials recovered the animal and its parts from Thanga’s possession during the operation, they said.
The serow is a protected wild animal and is the official state animal of Mizoram.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today