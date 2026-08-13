Mizoram man arrested for allegedly poaching state animal serow

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, along the Assam border, for allegedly poaching and killing a serow, locally known as ‘saza’, the state animal of Mizoram.

RT Thanga, a resident of Kawnpui Hmarveng locality, was arrested by officials of the Kawnpui Forest Range during an operation after he was allegedly found in possession of the protected animal’s meat and trophy.

Officials from the state Environment, Forests and Climate Change department said the arrest was made on charges linked to the illegal hunting and possession of the protected species.

The forest officials recovered the animal and its parts from Thanga’s possession during the operation, they said.

The serow is a protected wild animal and is the official state animal of Mizoram.