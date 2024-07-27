A 30-year-old man was arrested on the charge of stealing over Rs 24 lakh from a safe in the Aizawl district court, a police officer said on July 27.

The accused who is a "proxy worker", allegedly broke into the court of the special Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act and used a hacksaw blade to cut the hinges of the safe on June 1. Following this, he fled after stealing Rs 24,87,084, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal told a press conference.

It may be mentioned that a "proxy worker" is someone who works as a substitute for the original employee. In this case, the father of the accused is the original worker.

The accsued was arrested from a friend's residence in South Mizoram's Lunglei town and brought to Aizawl earlier this week.

He had been staying at posh hotels in Aizawl using the stolen amount and also bought a Rs 2.5 lakh two-wheeler and purchased some costly garments, the police officer informed.

He also deposited Rs 16.5 lakh in his bank account.

SP Alwal additionally informed that Rs 36,000 cash was recovered from the accused who is now in police custody.