The Mizoram government has made it mandatory to obtain permission for groundwater extraction under the Mizoram Ground Water (Control and Regulation) Act 2023 and the Mizoram Ground Water (Control and Regulation) Rules, 2024.

Public Health Engineering Minister Prof. Lalnilawma announced on Wednesday that any household or individual seeking to extract groundwater will now require government approval.

The Act, passed in August last year, aims to manage and regulate groundwater usage in Mizoram to ensure equitable distribution and sustainable management. The Act took effect on September 18, 2023, and the Rules were notified on July 10, 2024.



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The Mizoram State Ground Water Authority has been established to oversee these regulations. Individuals and entities must obtain permission from the Authority or district administration for domestic, commercial, or industrial groundwater use.

Existing users must also register with the government. Inspections of current groundwater extractions will be conducted, and facilities may be shut down if local aquifers are depleted.

Permits for groundwater extraction will be valid for five years or until a public water supply is provided, whichever comes first. Violations of the Act or its rules will result in penalties ranging from fines of Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.05 lakh and imprisonment for repeated offences.

For the first offence, fines can reach up to Rs 1 lakh; for the second offence, Rs 1 lakh or six months of imprisonment, or both; and for the third offence, Rs 2.05 lakh or six months of imprisonment, or both.