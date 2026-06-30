Mizoram marks 40 years of peace accord; Governor, CM urge people to safeguard legacy of harmony

As Mizoram prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the historic Mizoram Peace Accord, Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma have called on the people to preserve the hard-earned peace that has shaped the state's remarkable journey of stability and development over the past four decades.

Extending greetings on the eve of Remna Ni (Peace Accord Day), both leaders paid tribute to the architects of the 1986 peace agreement and all those who sacrificed their lives for Mizoram, while urging citizens to strengthen the legacy of peace through unity, inclusive development and social harmony.

Describing the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord on June 30, 1986, as a watershed moment, Governor Singh said the agreement ended years of insurgency and ushered in an era of reconciliation, stability and progress. He paid homage to visionary leaders, civil society organisations, churches, community elders and every individual who contributed to restoring peace in the state.

"Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the foundation for human rights, democracy, trust, tolerance and brotherhood," the Governor said, adding that lasting peace remains essential for education, healthcare, infrastructure, economic growth, innovation, investment and cultural development.

Calling peace Mizoram's "precious gift," Singh urged people to remain united and vigilant in protecting the state's strong social fabric and ensuring that peace continues to drive future progress.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma also extended his greetings to the people of Mizoram and Zo communities across the world. Recalling the two decades of insurgency before the signing of the peace accord, he said the state's development had remained largely stalled until peace was restored in 1986.

"It was only after peace and stability were restored through the peace accord that Mizoram could embark on a steady path of progress," the Chief Minister said, stressing that the state's continued advancement depends on preserving peace and harmony.

Highlighting the state's achievements since the accord, Lalduhoma said Mizoram has attained full literacy, emerged as one of the best-performing states in the Northeast in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and earned recognition as one of the country's happiest states in terms of livelihood and well-being.

He also outlined several major infrastructure projects underway, including the extension of railway connectivity to Sairang with a proposed expansion to Thenzawl, the construction of the Vairengte-Sairang four-lane National Highway, and multiple National Highway projects across the state.

Expressing optimism about Mizoram's future, Lalduhoma said the peaceful environment created by the 1986 accord would continue to pave the way for transformative development initiatives in the years ahead.