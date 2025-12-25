Mizoram marks Christmas with traditional fervour, faith and community celebrations

Christmas was celebrated across Mizoram on December 25 with traditional fervour as the Christian community marked the birth of Jesus Christ through special church services and cultural observances.



Churches of various denominations across the state organised prayers and worship services, drawing large congregations in keeping with long-standing traditions.

Group songs and special Christmas performances by youth members and children formed a key part of the celebrations, with messages centred on love, peace and joy. Following the church services, traditional congregational singing sessions known locally as ‘Zaikhawm’ were held, reflecting the strong community-based character of Christmas in Mizoram.

The celebrations began on Wednesday evening, locally referred to as ‘Urlawk zan’, during which churches organised worship services, dedication programmes and congregational singing. The Roman Catholic Church also held midnight mass on Christmas Eve, marking one of the most significant moments of the festival.

In Christian-majority Mizoram, most churches observe Christmas for two days, although in many places the celebrations extend for up to a week depending on local convenience. A traditional high tea known as ‘Thingpui ruai’ was served on Thursday, while community feasts, considered an integral part of Christmas celebrations, are scheduled to be organised on Friday by most churches, including the Mizoram Presbyterian Church and the Baptist Church of Mizoram. Some indigenous churches, however, began the community feasts on Thursday itself.

Mizoram, which marked the centenary of the arrival of Christianity in the state in 1994, observes Christmas as a unique blend of religious devotion and traditional Mizo practices. Despite the influence of Western-style celebrations in recent years, the Mizo people continue to preserve customs deeply rooted in their historical and cultural traditions.

It may be noted that some Christian denominations in the state, including the Seventh-day Adventist Church, do not observe Christmas.