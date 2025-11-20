Mizoram marks national traffic award with 50% bus fare alash for Aizawl commuters

The Mizoram government on Thursday announced a 50 per cent reduction in bus fares for commuters using city buses within Aizawl for one day, as part of celebrations marking a special national award received for the state’s traffic management system.

Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Minister K. Sapdanga said commuters will pay only half the fare on Friday, while the remaining amount will be borne by the state government.

The announcement comes after Mizoram was honoured with a prestigious award for its efficient and disciplined traffic management during the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo held in Gurugram from November 7–9.

The award was presented by Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu. Officials said the UD&PA Department had submitted both a video and a PowerPoint presentation showcasing the state’s innovative traffic practices to the selection committee in October.

The presentation highlighted Mizoram’s exemplary discipline on the roads, minimised traffic congestion despite limited space, organised movement of residents, and strict no-honking culture.

The committee also praised the coordination among agencies responsible for traffic enforcement and management. Mizoram’s model, marked by its “Silent City” identity and strict adherence to road etiquette, has repeatedly drawn national attention.

Traffic in Aizawl follows a unique system in which only smaller vehicles ply the steep, narrow lanes, while four-wheelers alternate movement by sticking to designated sides of the road depending on the hour. This regulated flow, along with public cooperation, has significantly reduced congestion and unnecessary honking.

Public figures, including former President Ram Nath Kovind, have repeatedly lauded Mizoram’s traffic discipline and civic consciousness.

The government said Friday’s bus fare rebate is a gesture of gratitude to citizens for maintaining the state’s exemplary traffic culture, which has set Mizoram apart as a model for the country.