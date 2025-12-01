Mizoram: Massive drug bust near Zoram Medical College and Hospital, two held with 40,000 meth tablets

A coordinated operation by the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram, the Falkawn Joint Action Committee (JAC), and the Field Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Assam Rifles resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine near the Zoram Medical College & Hospital (ZMC&H) gate in Falkawn on Sunday November 30 evening.

The operation, conducted around 6:45 PM, led to the recovery of 3 kilograms and 99 grams of methamphetamine—equivalent to approximately 40,000 tablets—from two individuals. The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Malsawmthara of Tahan, Myanmar (currently residing in Tuikhurhlu) and 27-year-old Jerry Lalruatkima from Electric Veng, Aizawl, who was reportedly staying in the ZMC&H quarters at the time of arrest.

Authorities also seized a Ford Ecosport (Registration No. MZ01-N-1132), which is believed to have been used to transport the illegal consignment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the contraband was meant for circulation within Mizoram. Both accused are now facing legal action under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Officials affirmed that further investigation is underway to identify potential links to wider trafficking networks.