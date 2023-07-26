A two-story Assam-style house was gutted after a massive fire incident took place in Aizawl's Dawrpui Vengthar area on July 27.

The massive inferno completely destroyed the house apart from injuring one person.

As soon as the fire was reported, fire tenders reached the spot, and controlled it.

Meanwhile, the house owner Lalthansangi's son Vanlalhruaia is in the hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, there are no reports of casualties at the time of filing this report.