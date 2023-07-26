Mizoram: Massive fire breaks out in Aizawl, no casualties reported
The massive inferno completely destroyed the house and apart from injuring the owner of the house. As soon as the fire was reported, fire tenders reached the spot, and controlled it.
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Fire in Mizoram
A two-story Assam-style house was gutted after a massive fire incident took place in Aizawl's Dawrpui Vengthar area on July 27.
The massive inferno completely destroyed the house apart from injuring one person.
As soon as the fire was reported, fire tenders reached the spot, and controlled it.
Meanwhile, the house owner Lalthansangi's son Vanlalhruaia is in the hospital for treatment.
Fortunately, there are no reports of casualties at the time of filing this report.
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