A devastating fire erupted at Aizawl's City Centre Treasury market around 3:30 am today, March 17, destroying half of the commercial complex located adjacent to the Assembly House.

Fire officials confirmed no casualties in the blaze that consumed 60 of the market's 120 small businesses, including shops selling fresh vegetables, clothing, and household items.

The PAMRA office in a neighbouring building was completely destroyed, though other floors of that structure remained intact.

While authorities have not officially determined the cause, preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have originated from a bonfire lit by drug users who frequently seek shelter in the market during nighttime hours.

This incident adds to Mizoram's concerning fire statistics. Data released by the state's Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department in February showed 3,612 fires occurred across the state in 2024, damaging nearly 4,000 hectares of land. Of these incidents, 116 were forest fires while 3,496 resulted from jhum cultivation practices.

According to the state's Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, 278 homes were destroyed by fires over the past seven years (2018-2024), resulting in 22 fatalities. Last year alone saw 40 houses damaged by fire with four deaths reported. The highest property damage occurred in 2021 with 71 houses destroyed, while 2022 recorded the most fire-related deaths with 15 casualties.