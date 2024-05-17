In a significant development, the Special Judge Lalrinchhana has delivered a verdict in a case linked to the 2007 India-Bangladesh border fencing project.

The court, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, has convicted 23 individuals for their involvement in a complex web of deception and fraud surrounding the issuance of fake land passes (LCS) to claim government compensation.

The accused, including prominent figures such as Ranga Mohan Chakma, the Revenue Officer (Settlement) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) at the time, and Sushil Kumar Chakma, then Chairman of CADC, were found guilty of orchestrating a scheme to defraud the government through falsified documents.

The court heard how fake land passes, identical to those issued on government holidays, were utilized to fraudulently obtain compensation in 2009.

A total of Rs 9,25,500 was illicitly acquired through this elaborate scheme, with notable recipients including government officials, their relatives, and individuals associated with the CADC.

Among those convicted are individuals occupying positions of authority such as surveyors, assistants, and even the daughter of a CADC Chairman.

The court, in its ruling, cited the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) thorough investigation, which involved questioning 34 witnesses and presenting irrefutable evidence of wrongdoing.

The convicted individuals have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act for deceiving authorities and utilizing fake documents for financial gain.

The court has wasted no time in canceling their bail applications, ordering their immediate imprisonment, and demanding the recovery of the embezzled funds to be deposited into government coffers without delay.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for two accused individuals who remain at large, emphasizing the judiciary's commitment to ensuring all perpetrators are brought to justice.

This verdict serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding the rule of law and combating corruption at all levels. As the legal proceedings progress, it is anticipated that further revelations may emerge, shedding light on the extent of the fraud and holding all responsible parties to account.