Several houses were destroyed at around 3 PM on Tuesday when a massive hailstorm hit the town of Sangau at Mizoram’s southern district of Lawngtlai.

The hailstorm destroyed several houses including various government quarters with tin roofs. The exact number of houses cannot be declared now.

At some of the town’s localities, it blocked several roads, leading to traffic jams. Several hails also entered the residences of H. Lalremruata and H. Tialira of Bazar Vengthar Kawn locality and volunteers from Young Lai Association (YLA) helped in clearing up the houses.

Reports stated that some of the hails were as big as an egg and even destroyed the dish antenna of local TV channels.