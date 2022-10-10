A major landslide took place in Lunglei in Mizoram along the Assam Rifles camp boundary, where large chunks of the retaining wall collapsed and fell on top of three vehicles on October 10.

No casualties were reported.

As per reports, three vehicles- an autorickshaw and two trucks-that which were parked along alongside the retaining wall during the night have been damaged.

The road blockage has been cleared up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Notably, there have been several incidents of landslides in various parts of the state due to heavy and incessant rainfall.