A major landslide in Keifang village resulted in the loss of road connectivity between Aizawl and Champhai in Mizoram on Wednesday. The 186-kilometer-long main route connecting Aizawl, Mizoram's capital, and Champhai, a town near the India-Myanmar border, passes through Keifang village.

Hundreds of commuters were stranded on the Aizawl-Champhai road in Mizoram on May 4 as a result of the landslide. According to reports, work are underway to clear the road as soon as possible so that vehicle traffic on this critical route can continue. Landslides, in particular, are a typical occurrence in the northeastern states due to their geography, with many people being harmed each year.

Previously, three members of a family were buried alive in a massive landslide near the China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district. Over the last three days, heavy and persistent rains have wreaked havoc on the state's citizens and instilled terror in them.