Mizoram may issue more taxi permits if Mizotaxi fleet falls short of demand

The Mizoram government may issue additional taxi permits if the number of vehicles registered on the newly launched Mizotaxi mobile application is found to be insufficient to meet public demand, officials said on Monday, July 6.

The Mizotaxi application, a new digital platform for public transport services, was launched in the state capital on July 1 and has since become operational.

According to officials, the government will monitor the availability of taxis on the platform and assess commuter demand before deciding on the issuance of additional permits.

The application has been introduced to streamline public transport services and protect commuters from overcharging. It enables passengers using taxis, two-wheeler taxis and auto-rickshaws to verify government-approved fare rates and make payments accordingly.

Officials said the initiative is expected to enhance transparency in fare collection, improve commuter convenience and promote the use of regulated public transport services across the state capital.