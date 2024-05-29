The death toll from the Melthum quarry landslide has risen to 15, as of 1 pm on May 29, bringing the overall death toll in the state due to Cyclone Remal to 29.

The state was hit by multiple landslides triggered by the catastrophic Cyclone Remal, with the quarry collapse being the worst hit.

After authorities had launched a massive search operation on May 29 morning to recover more bodies, the body of 14-year-old Gloria MS Dawngliani was recovered around 1 pm. As per latest reports, around 8 to 9 bodies are yet to be recovered.

The bodies of the following individuals have been recovered and identified: Pu Lalduhthlanga (66), Pi Baby Zoremsiami (36), Abel Lalmalsawma (4), Dorothy Lalruatkimi (20), Thangtluanga (47), Lalremtluanga (32), Lalduhawmi (34), Lalhlimpuii (6), Beetu Manjit, Sunjay Rai, Diup Manji, Gumeswar Chaudury, Lalnunsiami (45), Muanzova (55), and Gloria MS Dawngliani (14).

The bodies of Lalthakima (42), Lalvenhima (6 months), and Deborah Lalawmawmi (12) have not been recovered, along with approximately five other non-Mizos.

The overall death toll from the catastrophic landslides and torrential rains triggered by Cyclone Remal in the state has risen to 29, according to latest reports.

Search operations in the areas are underway as several bodies have still not been recovered.

After Cyclone Remal made a landfall in Northeast India, the inclement weather conditions led to chaos across the state, claiming lives and disrupting normalcy.

The death toll from the Melthum quarry collapse is 15, while the other 14 deaths have been reported from surrounding areas which have witnessed massive landslides.