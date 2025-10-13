Mizoram Merchant Association raises alarm over legal violations at International Star Expo in Aizawl

The Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) General Headquarters has flagged multiple legal violations linked to the ongoing 1st International Star Expo at Lammual, following an emergency executive meeting held on October 13.

MIMA expressed strong concern over what it described as the organisers’ disregard for laws governing advertising, food safety, and Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations. The association said several issues were identified and discussed in detail during the meeting.

Citing Section 89 of the Central Consumer Protection Act, 2019, MIMA stated that the title “1st International Star Expo” and its related promotional materials constitute a misleading advertisement. The law provides for heavy penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for such offences.

MIMA also reported that Delhi Kitchen, one of the food vendors at the Expo, has been operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license. Records show that the vendor’s licence expired on February 20, 2021, and has not been renewed since, violating food safety regulations.

A joint ILP verification conducted by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and MIMA on October 10, 2025, found 36 individuals at the Expo holding invalid permits. The associations have handed the matter over to the police for further investigation.

Despite repeated warnings, MIMA and MZP said the event organisers have neither halted operations nor complied with legal requirements. The associations clarified that while they will not forcibly intervene, they will not assume responsibility for any disputes or incidents arising from the event.

The associations further revealed that one exhibitor, identified as Laldingngheti Pautu from Lunglei, sponsored over 20 participants through Zorun Events — more than double the limit allowed under Mizoram Gazette ILP guidelines. The rules permit a maximum of 10 non-locals to be sponsored by an individual. MIMA and MZP have urged authorities to treat the incident as a “serious breach” and take strict action.

Following these findings, MIMA has submitted a formal complaint to the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner and the Officer-in-Charge of Aizawl Police Station, calling for immediate suspension of the Expo.