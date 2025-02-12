The Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 173.73 along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Earlier on February 9, the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Mizoram police, seized 57.9 kg of Methamphetamine tablets at a border crossing point in Zokhawthar.

The personnel launched the operation acting on a tip-off following which the joint team spotted suspected individuals carrying the illegal consignment and intercepted them, it said.

The suspects, however, got alert and ran away leaving behind the consignment.

The consignment worth Rs 173.73 has been seized by the police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.