Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 33 crore seized in Champhai

A major blow was dealt to drug trafficking networks on Thursday as Assam Rifles recovered over 11 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets in Champhai district, Mizoram.

Acting on precise intelligence, the force carried out a targeted search operation in the Zote area, leading to the seizure of contraband valued at approximately Rs 33.33 crore in the international market.

The narcotics have been handed over to the Champhai Excise and Narcotics Department for further investigation and legal action.

This marks the second high-profile operation in the region within a week. On July 24, Assam Rifles intercepted a separate smuggling attempt involving 1,430 cases of alcohol near National Highway-37 in Awangkhul, Manipur.

That consignment, containing over 32,000 bottles and cans, was estimated at Rs 1 crore. Two individuals were arrested and later turned over to local authorities.