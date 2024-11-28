Mizoram Police late Wednesday night seized 29.289 kgs of Methamphetamine at Aizawl's Zemabawk locality, and arrested a Myanmar national.

The seized item is worth Rs. 380.757 in the local market.

A team of Mizoram Police with the help of CID(SB) and Special Narcotic PS staff while conducting operation last night at Zemabawk Beraw lui intercepted one vehicle (Scorpio B/R No. MZ01 AB 5750) coming from Zokhawthar, recovered and seized 30 packets of suspected

Methamphetamine hidden in a false chamber at the middle row and rear row

seats of the vehicle.

The team apprehended Tlangthanmawia (30) of Tahan, E- Group, Myanmar at Tawngtai Mual, Zemabawk.

Special Narcotic PS No.47/24 Dt. 28.11.2024 us 22(c)/25 ND& PS Act, 1985 r/w 14 A Foreigners Act was registered for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages.



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