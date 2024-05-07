A joint team of Assam Rifles and Champhai Police on Monday, May 6 seized 2.163 kgs of Methamphetamine at Melbuk Road junction, Champhai.



The seized drugs arw worth Rs.6.489 Crores. They apprehended one individual named Rohmingthanga (20) of Zokhawthar village and one Tata Sumo bearing Registration No MZ 08 1627.



The apprehended individual and the vehicle has been handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.



In another operation along with Customs & Preventive Force on Champhai-Aizawl Road, 20 Cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes worth Rs 26 Lakh were also recovered.

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