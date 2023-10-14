In a significant joint operation, a team comprising Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department successfully seized a staggering 40,400 Methamphetamine tablets valued at a whopping Rs 12.12 crore. The operation took place in the Zote Area of Champhai district, Mizoram.

The operation, based on precise information, dealt a crippling blow to the illicit drug trade in the region. The 40,400 Methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 12,12,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crore Twelve Lakh), have been placed in the custody of the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai, setting the stage for further legal proceedings.

Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as "Meth" or "Crystal Meth," is a potent and highly addictive stimulant. The drug is known for its severe health risks and has been a target for law enforcement agencies worldwide due to its harmful effects on individuals and communities.