In a successful operation against drug smugglers, the Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered around 92,550 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 crores in the Falkland area of Aizawl.



Acting on a specific input, the operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles, 19FIT DGAR FIU, and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl.

A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of Aizawl Battalion, 19FIT DGAR FIU along with Excise & Narcotics Department at Falkland Veng on October 17.

The team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle at around 8:PM and the vehicle was stopped and a thorough spot checking was carried out.

During the checking, it was revealed that an individual was carrying 92,550 tablets of Methamphetamine. The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized and the individual was taken into custody by the joint team.

The approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 30,84,99,691.

The seized items and the detained individual were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl, Mizoram on October 17 for further investigation and legal proceedings.