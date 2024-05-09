In an operation led by Sub-Inspector Lalmuanpuia Sailo of the Champhai Police Station, law enforcement officials intercepted and seized a staggering 22.35 kilograms of methamphetamine during a routine vehicle check at the Chalbawiha Junction, Khankawn Police Check Gate, Champhai District, on May 6.

The contraband, consisting of 200,000 tablets with a market value of Rs 290.55 lakhs, was concealed in an intricate manner to evade detection. The narcotics were initially transported by a sumo vehicle but were later shifted to an autorickshaw near the police check gate. The perpetrators believed that hiding the illicit substance in an autorickshaw would bypass the meticulous scrutiny typically reserved for larger vehicles.

However, their attempt was foiled when the autorickshaw, bearing registration number MZ-04-5870 and driven by Bualchhunga (40) of Dinthar Champhai, was intercepted at the Khankawn Police Check Gate. Upon inspection, police discovered 20 bundles of suspected methamphetamine tablets concealed within two travel bags, cunningly disguised under layers of clothing. Each bundle contained five smaller bundles, each holding 10 sachets, with each sachet containing 200 tablets (pink plus 2 green).

Further investigation led to the apprehension of four additional suspects involved in the illicit operation. VL Zama (48), believed to be the consigner and kingpin orchestrating the distribution, was arrested, alongside Lalrochhara (33), an accomplice who aided in transporting the contraband beyond the police check gate. Vanlalruati (45), the wife of VL Zama, was also taken into custody, suspected to be complicit in the criminal enterprise following initial inquiries. Additionally, Krishna Dhan Sharma (45), a truck driver tasked with transporting the illicit goods from Aizawl using his truck bearing registration number NL-01AH-0938, was apprehended in connection with the operation.