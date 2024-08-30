Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, on August 30 emphasised that the country should view sports as a means of generating employment for the youth. He asserted that sports should be seen not only as a source of entertainment or physical health.

Addressing the Sport India Conference in New Delhi, Hmar said, "Sports are not only for amusement. India as a nation should adapt itself to use sports as a means for employment generation for the youths and also a platform for nurturing the youths to ensure that they bring laurels to the country."

According to the official statement, the event was organised by the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) in association with Sport India Foundation.

He hailed that Mizoram was able to produce at least 192 football players in the Indian Super League during the last 10 years despite being a small state, further asserting the need for proper training at the grassroots level.

Hmar pointed out that Mizoram is preparing athletes and sportspersons to participate and represent the country in the Olympics in 2036.

He also informed that a two-day-long sports conclave was held between June 13-14 in Aizawl as part of preparation for the Olympics.

Hmar also said that a mega sports coaching project will be launched in Mizoram to cover all villages, aiming to identify talented sportspersons across the state.