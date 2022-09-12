Mizoram School Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte, who is currently on tour in America, has met with the Department of State Office in Washington DC regarding Myanmar refugees in Mizoram.

The US State Department has been informed of how the state government, church organizations, and different NGOs and individuals in Mizoram have welcomed the Burmese refugees.

As per the Indian law of education for all children, the government of Mizoram also made sure that the child refugees were given education and provided them with books and midday meals as well.

The US State Department was further informed about how Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga gives great importance to education and has made an appeal to the Central Government of India for their cooperation and support in giving education to refugee children.

The School Education Minister was accompanied by Mizoram State Project Director for Samagra Shiksha-Lalhmachhuana, Finance Controller of Samagra Shiksha-Pu Lalliansanga, and leaders from the Chin Association of Maryland (CAM).

The US State Department officials have thanked the Mizoram government, its people, and all other organizations for their great hospitality towards the Myanmar refugees.

It further stated that the US State Department is willing to work with the Central and State governments in helping the refugees.



From the US State Department Officials, Nicole R. Gaertner, Acting Director, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration/Office of Asia and the Near East (PRM/ANE), and also Mr Jackson C Dart, Burma Unit Chief, Bureau of East Asia, Mr Robert W Ogburn, Director, EAP/MLS, Mr Thomas Carnegie Deputy Director for India, Bureau of South and Central Asia Affairs/India, Ms Meredith L. Houck, South Asia Program Officer, PRM/ANE and Mr Peter T Chisolm, India External Unit Chief are present at the session.