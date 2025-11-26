Mizoram minister calls for collective action as road deaths rise

Mizoram’s Transport Minister Vanlalhlana has underscored that preventing road accidents requires collective responsibility, not just compliance from drivers. Addressing the launch of the 44th Road Safety Week organised by the Zoram Drivers’ Union (ZDU), he warned that careless driving continues to pose a serious threat across the state.

The minister urged residents to follow traffic rules designed to safeguard the public, emphasising that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem if road users ignore basic safety norms.

This year’s Road Safety Week, which runs until December 1, focuses on building awareness, improving accountability, reducing accidents and ensuring vehicles remain roadworthy.

Traffic police figures highlight the urgency of the campaign. More than 70 people died in road incidents between January and September, while the state recorded 124 accidents and 112 fatalities so far in 2024—numbers that challenge Mizoram’s long-held reputation for disciplined driving.

Authorities and civil groups say they hope the week-long campaign will reinforce safer habits and help reverse the rising toll.