PC Vanlalruata the Minister of Agriculture of Mizoram on Wednesday distributed essential equipment to support the Green Landscape Information Platforms (GLIPs) in 17 high-priority villages under the Green-Ag project at the Minister’s Office Chamber at MINECO, Aizawl.

The GLIPs were distributed to 13 villages of Mamit District and four villages of Lunglei District. These villages are in the buffer zones of the Dampa Tiger Reserve of the Mamit district and Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary in the Lunglei district.

During the event, Green-Ag project staff presented a summary of the project's achievements and highlighted efforts in raising awareness and involving the community in sustainable practices.

The Green-Ag project aims to educate and engage communities in managing and conserving green landscapes. The project employs a communication strategy with specific plans tailored to the Mizoram landscape, ensuring that information meets local needs. A key component of the project is the establishment of GLIPs, which will serve as information hubs and discussion forums on green landscape management at the village level. These platforms, equipped with internet-connected computers and audio-visual equipment, will be managed by Village Implementation Committees (VICs) chaired by each Village Council President.



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GLIPs will provide various services, including:



1. Information on protected areas, biodiversity, weather, soil, and livestock.

2. Literature on eco-friendly farming practices.

3. Extension services, weather forecasts, market prices, and technical advice for farmers.

4. Decision-making tools for farmers, especially for crop selection during delayed monsoon seasons.

5. Promotion of mobile phone-based information and advice systems for farmers.

6. Strengthening of community networks and outreach to disadvantaged groups within the farming community.

7. Management of equipment rental services and community seed multiplication units.

The distribution of GLIP equipment marks a significant milestone in the Green-Ag project’s mission to promote sustainable farming, enhance resilience to climate change, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through local actions. This initiative ensures that farmers and community members have the resources and support needed to adopt environmentally friendly practices and contribute to the conservation of green landscapes, contributing to the focal areas of Green-Ag.