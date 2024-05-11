The Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department on Saturday issued an order stating that the railway track has been restored and requested the public not to panic.

On Saturday a few oil depots in Aizawl had a free sale, while several oil depots were empty with no fuel for sale.

The report also highlighted that as Tripura is currently facing a greater fuel crisis than Mizoram, two rakes of POL have been reserved for the state and the third rake has been reserved for Mizoram by IOCL

The Department issued an order for rationing of POL-on May 2, 2024, and people were seen queuing up at petrol pumps to fill up their vehicles. The order for rationing of fuel was cancelled on May 6, 2024.

FCS & CA Minister B. Lalchhanzova on Friday also held a meeting with officials from the department, where Zodingpuii, Secretary FCS & CA reported that due to the derailment of goods train between Badarpur and Lumding, Indian Oil Corporation Limited could not supply fuel at Monirbond depot; but assured that Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum oil tankers are continuing their supply.

The Minister on Friday had also issued a warning on to hoarders and sellers of petrol in the black market, stating that they are responsible for causing an 'artificial shortage' of fuel due to their excessive hoarding.

Furthermore, he issued an order for the police and staff of the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department to conduct spot inspection of all oil depots in Aizawl under the supervision of the Aizawl district Deputy Commissioner. The same order has been issued to other district Commissioners as well.