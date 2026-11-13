Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii has raised concern over an increase in sudden deaths among young people in the state, warning that unhealthy lifestyles are contributing to the development of serious health conditions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the FK Polyclinic and dialysis centre at Chhinga Veng on Thursday, the minister said sudden deaths among youths had increased considerably in recent years.

Citing health experts, Lalrinpuii said several diseases were developing silently among young people due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, highlighting the need for greater awareness about preventive healthcare and regular medical check-ups.

She also expressed concern over Mizoram's high cancer burden, stating that the state has the highest cancer incidence in the country relative to its population.

The minister identified tobacco and areca nut consumption as major contributors to the state's cancer burden and urged young people to avoid both.

Lalrinpuii said the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses made early detection and access to diagnostic facilities increasingly important. She welcomed the availability of electrocardiogram (ECG) and laboratory testing services at the newly inaugurated polyclinic, saying they would help identify health conditions at an early stage.

She also pointed to a rise in kidney-related ailments and the growing demand for dialysis services in the state. Patients who have undergone kidney transplants, as well as those suffering from hepatitis and HIV/AIDS, were among those requiring dialysis, she added.