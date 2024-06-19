Horticulture Minister Prof. Lalnilawma on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day Horticulture Fair 2024 and Horticulture Crop Calender at Aijal Club Park.

The Minister highlighted the importance of fairness, stating that such events are beneficial to the concerned Department and their farming fraternity partners, highlighting their successes to the public.

Prof. Lalnilawma also distributed the Best Horticulture Award to 11 farmers including two individuals above the age of 60 years, and a lady with an MCA degree who had taken up farming as a profession.

The Horticulture Fair has 202 stalls that include 130 flower stalls, 55 fruit saplings stalls, 9 pot stalls, 3 fertilizer stalls and 5 stalls for locally made pickles and juices.



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The awardees for Best Horticulture are:-

1.) J. Lalhruaizela, Lamchhip, Aizawl District

2) K. Thandawla, N. Lungpher, Siatual District

3) Lalremsiama, Zawlpui, Lunglei District

4) FJ Thangliana, Cherhlun, Hnahthial District

5) Lalduhsangi, Diltlang South, Lawngtlai District

6) Lalbiakkimi, Amobyu 'Ch' Siaha, Siaha District

7) C. Lalngaihsaka, Serchhip Bazar Veng, Serchhip District

8) Lalruatkima, Khawhai South, Khawzawl District

9) M. Kamdingliana, Durzawl zau, Selam, Champhai District

10) Vanlalkunga, Lengte Vengthar, Mamit District

11) Lallawmkima, Lungdai Hmar Veng, Kolasib District