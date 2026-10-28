Mizoram Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (LESDE) Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has held discussions with senior Union government officials and prospective investors in New Delhi to strengthen skill development, sports training and investment opportunities in the state.

According to an official statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday, Hmar met Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), on Tuesday to review the implementation of key central schemes in Mizoram.

The discussions focused on the PM-SETU scheme for upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Both sides discussed ways to improve implementation and address challenges affecting the execution of the schemes in the state.

Hmar also raised Mizoram's proposal to introduce sports training under MSDE schemes, which was submitted to the ministry in 2024. He stressed the importance of integrating sports with skill development, noting that the sector requires specialised training and expertise.

"With India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games, training is required not only for athletes but also for coaches," Hmar said.

Mukherjee said the proposal had been examined and assured that efforts would be made to take it forward within the scope of the ministry's existing schemes, the statement said.

Hmar, who also holds the Sports portfolio, separately met Vineel Krishna, Joint Secretary (Khelo India) in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The discussions centred on strengthening selected sporting disciplines with the potential to deliver medals and expand opportunities for athletes from Mizoram.

The minister said the state was pursuing sports development with a clear vision through partnerships with the Centre, corporate bodies and local communities. Krishna appreciated the initiatives and said the ministry had taken note of Mizoram's Empowering Mizoram Sports programme.

During his Delhi visit, Hmar also met representatives of companies and institutions interested in investing in Mizoram. The prospective investors presented their plans and explored possible areas of cooperation.

The minister said the proposals would be examined and invited the investors to visit Mizoram to assess opportunities on the ground before finalising their investment plans.

