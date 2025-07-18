Mizoram minister seeks Centre’s support for urban infra development

Mizoram Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K Sapdanga on Friday met Union Housing, Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi to discuss strategies for the comprehensive development of urban areas in the northeastern state.

According to an official release, the meeting focused on the urgent need to modernise infrastructure in Mizoram’s towns, particularly emphasising the improvement of drainage systems to mitigate flooding and related calamities, which are frequent during the monsoon season.

Minister Sapdanga also highlighted the state’s challenges in managing solid waste and stressed the importance of the Centre’s technical and financial assistance to enhance urban sanitation and waste processing mechanisms.



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Later in the day, Sapdanga met Expenditure Secretary Vuanlunmang Vualnam to discuss pending fund releases from the Centre that are crucial for executing key developmental projects in the state. The minister urged for an expedited release of the withheld funds to ensure the timely implementation of ongoing and proposed works.

Secretary Vualnam assured Sapdanga that he would personally look into the matter and pursue it with the relevant departments to ensure the smooth flow of financial support to Mizoram.

The visit underscores Mizoram’s push to strengthen its urban governance and service delivery amid growing infrastructural demands in the state.