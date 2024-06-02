Mizoram Minister Dr K Beichhua has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the devastation caused by heavy rains and landslides in the state.

The minister highlighted the impact of cyclone Remal, which has led to the deaths of at least 34 people in a collapsed stone quarry and landslides in Aizawl District.

Several others are still missing. The incessant rainfall has caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, water supply, power supply, private residences, and agricultural land across Mizoram.

Dr. Beichhua has requested Rs 1000 crore in special assistance from the central government to aid in relief efforts and reconstruction.



Also Read: Cyclone Remal: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims in 5 NE states and West Bengal



He emphasized the need for urgent intervention to support the people of Mizoram during this critical time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.

Furthermore, PM Modi also announced that the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Taking to the microblogging site X, PM Modi wrote, “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.”

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on May 28, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 crore for the victims affected by the devastating landslide caused by Cyclone Remal. Additionally, the kin of those who lost their lives in the incident will receive Rs 4 lakh each.