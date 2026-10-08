Mizoram minister stresses youth’s role in preserving Northeast’s cultural identity

Mizoram Public Health Engineering Minister Lalnilawma on October 8 stressed the need to preserve the cultural identity of the Northeast while enabling young people to adapt to rapid technological and social changes.

Inaugurating a two-day national seminar on “Youth and Culture in Northeast India: Intersections and Perspectives” in Aizawl, Lalnilawma said the region’s cultural diversity, indigenous communities, languages, traditions, creativity and strong sense of community were among its greatest strengths.

He said these strengths could contribute significantly to the country’s social and economic development.

The seminar, jointly organised by Government Aizawl North College (GANC) and Christ University, Bengaluru, comes at a time when young people are increasingly shaping cultural practices through music, fashion, literature, social media and civic engagement, the minister said.

Lalnilawma also highlighted the growing influence of social media and artificial intelligence, saying the technologies offered opportunities in education, creativity and research but also posed risks through misinformation and digitally manipulated content.

He called for young people to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to use emerging technologies responsibly and critically.

The minister expressed hope that the seminar would provide researchers, academics and participants from different states an opportunity to exchange ideas, build academic networks and explore future collaborations.

‘Youth are shaping society today’

Assam’s Girijananda Chowdhury University Vice Chancellor Prof Kandarpa Das said young people should not be viewed merely as the future of the nation but as active participants in shaping contemporary society.

He said the Northeast’s cultural and linguistic diversity represented a living heritage that younger generations needed to reinterpret and sustain amid rapid technological and social changes.

Das called upon educational institutions to promote critical thinking, cultural understanding and social responsibility, enabling young people to develop global competencies while remaining connected to their communities.

Author and columnist Mitra Phukan also stressed the role of young people in preserving and revitalising the Northeast’s cultural heritage while embracing innovation and contemporary realities.

The two-day seminar brings together researchers, academics and participants from different states to deliberate on issues including youth identity, tradition and globalisation, digital media, socio-economic and psychological challenges, civic engagement, cultural innovation and inclusive youth development.