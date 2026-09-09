Mizoram minister urges alertness as heavy rains trigger landslides, disrupt roads

Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalnilawma on September 9 urged residents to remain alert and immediately report landslides, road blockages and other emergencies as heavy rains continued to disrupt several parts of the state.

In a video message, the minister said heavy rainfall in recent days had triggered landslides and affected road connectivity at multiple locations. Zonal Officers have been deployed in different localities to assist residents, while disaster management committees have been formed at village and local levels under the supervision of deputy commissioners.

Lalnilawma urged people facing emergencies to contact the authorities without delay and make use of the Khuarel App, developed by the Department of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation to allow residents to report emergencies through smartphones.

“Zonal Officers and Deputy Commissioners will be able to receive the reports immediately and take prompt decisions on the necessary action,” he said.

The minister, who also holds the Public Health Engineering portfolio, warned of possible water-supply disruptions in Aizawl after landslides damaged key infrastructure.

A landslide has blocked the Greater Aizawl Water Supply Scheme Phase III, one of the capital’s major water sources, preventing water from being pumped. The gravity-based water supply from the Setlak area has also been affected by earthwork linked to the ongoing Aizawl Western Bypass Road construction.

Lalnilawma appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities and prepare for possible water shortages in the state capital.

According to the Aizawl Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department, rainfall between 4 mm and 210 mm was recorded across different parts of Mizoram in the 24 hours ending Wednesday.

Mamit recorded the highest rainfall at 54 mm, followed by Aizawl at 46.4 mm, Lunglei at 26.2 mm, Kolasib at 23 mm, Lawngtlai at 23.5 mm, Saitual at 17.5 mm, Champhai at 4.5 mm, Khawzawl at 28.5 mm, Serchhip at 19.5 mm, Hnahthial at 15.5 mm and Siaha at 24.5 mm.

