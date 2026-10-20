The Mizoram government is strengthening diagnostic facilities and upgrading the skills of healthcare workers to improve early cancer detection, Health Minister Lalrinpuii said on October 20.

The minister highlighted the initiatives at the Scientific Fest 2026 – CME on Breast Cancer: Awareness Today, Healthier Tomorrow, organised by the Scientific Forum at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMC&H) on Monday.

Emphasising the importance of early detection, Lalrinpuii said timely treatment and comprehensive care remain crucial in the fight against cancer.

“Mizoram has a high incidence of cancers of the stomach, oesophagus, lungs and breast, making improved diagnostic facilities and greater public awareness important in tackling the disease,” she said in a post on her official social media handle.

The state has also strengthened its referral system to help patients access appropriate treatment and care at the earliest, she said.

Depending on the type and stage of cancer, patients may require multidisciplinary treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Palliative care and psychosocial support are equally important in improving patients’ well-being and quality of life, the minister added.

Urging people to seek medical advice promptly, Lalrinpuii cautioned against relying on self-treatment when they notice unusual changes or abnormalities in their bodies. Early diagnosis, she said, can help prevent the disease from progressing and improve the chances of effective treatment.

The minister also stressed the need to promote cancer prevention through health education and healthier lifestyles, including avoiding tobacco and alcohol, maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity.

Calling for wider community participation, she said awareness initiatives should reach school and college students as well as the general public. She emphasised that cancer prevention and health education require collective efforts by families, communities, educational institutions, churches and the Health Department.