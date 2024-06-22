Mizoram commemorated International Olympic Day with an Olympic Day Run, graced by Sports & Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Saturday, June 22.

In his address, Minister Hmar extended greetings on the occasion and urged the youth of Mizoram to actively participate in various Olympic sports disciplines. He highlighted the importance of sports in fostering unity and excellence among the youth.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various sports associations. The Mizoram Badminton Association was awarded the first prize for contributing the highest number of runners. The Mizoram Football Association secured the second position, while the Mizoram Amateur Taekwondo Association claimed the third spot.

The Olympic Day Run not only celebrated the spirit of the Olympics but also showcased Mizoram's commitment to promoting sports and encouraging youth participation in athletic activities.

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