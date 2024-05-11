The state of Mizoram's Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, B Lalchhanzova, warned on Friday, May 10, that anybody stockpiling petroleum may face consequences. This decision is being made in the midst of rail traffic problems in nearby Assam's Lumding-Badarpur area, which is impacting Mizoram's transport and leading to a lack of petroleum.

Ramping up surveillance against hoarding

Minister Lalchhanzova expressed sadness that certain people are taking advantage of the paucity of petrol by openly selling it in many locations. He said that when petrol hoarders work in front of filling stations, the stations stay vacant.

Official oversight and appeals to the public

Lalchhanzova declared that a comprehensive check of the petrol pumps in the Aizawl district will be carried out by district officials, police officers and workers from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Ten additional districts' district collectors have also been given instructions to carry out comparable inspections.

Appeal to the public

During these brief shortages, the minister pleaded with the public to avoid panic buying and to use reasonable means to meet their daily demands for petroleum. He underlined that there wouldn't be a chance of petrol and diesel shortages if individuals simply bought what they needed. There are attempts to boost the number of road routes that carry petroleum supplies from Guwahati to Aizawl and to speed the repair of broken rail lines.