The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the appointment of Anil Shukla (IPS:1996: AGMUT) as the new Director General of Mizoram Police. Shukla, a seasoned IPS officer, will take charge as the top police official of Mizoram, succeeding Devesh Chandra Srivastava (IPS:1995: AGMUT). The appointment comes as part of a larger reshuffling of officers within the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Anil Shukla brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served in the National Investigation Agency wing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, the outgoing DGP of Mizoram, has been reassigned as the DGP of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This transfer is part of the broader reallocation of officers in the AGMUT cadre. Neeraj Thakur (IPS:1994 AGMUT), who was previously serving as the DGP of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been transferred to Delhi for a new posting.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has implemented these transfers and postings with immediate effect and until further notice. A total of 32 IAS and 27 IPS officers have been affected by these changes, with 26 officers being transferred in and out of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh states.

Among the notable transfers is R. Lalramnghaka (IAS: 2009 AGMUT), currently serving in the Department of Commerce & Industries and as Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, who has been transferred to Delhi for further posting.

Additionally, Garima Gupta (IAS:2004: AGMUT), currently holding the positions of Secretary of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, and Managing Director of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), will also be transferred with immediate effect.

Furthermore, Parwaiz Ahmed (IPS:2004: AGMUT), previously serving as the Mizoram Police IGP Training, has been shifted to Delhi for a new posting.

The MHA's decision to transfer and reshuffle these officers falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi administrative services. The aim is to ensure effective governance and administration across the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, optimizing the skills and expertise of officers in their respective positions.