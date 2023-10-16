In a tragic incident, a minor drowned while trying to save his friend at Sairang in Mizoram.

3 year old Leo Lalchhuanmawia, son of R Zoramchhan, drowned while attempting to save his friend Jerome, who had fallen into a swimming pool.

A little boy named Jerome claimed that his friend Leo was attempting to save him after he unintentionally fell into the pool outside their home. Jerome claimed that Leo attempted to save him when he fell into the water.

The victims were staying close to a picnic spot, and both of them were found struggling to remain afloat in the pool when their parents went looking for them.

Both of them were taken immediately to the nearby Sairang hospital. While Jerome was saved, it was too late for Leo.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga condoled the young boy's tragic demise and said that he was proud of his bravery.