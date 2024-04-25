A meeting was held on Thursday at the Secretariat Conference Hall, MINECO where Minority Affairs Minister Katikithala Srinivas had a briefing with State officials on the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The meeting discussed the various progress that has been made under PMJVK with a discussion on further projects to help implement the various schemes under PMJVK under various departments such as Sports & Youth Services, ICT, and Social Welfare Tribal Affairs & Women & Child Development.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), that caters to development programmes under which community infrastructure and basic amenities are implemented in the identified areas.



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The scheme is being implemented under the aegis of the State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations on a fund-sharing pattern and the projects are implemented and managed by the concerned State/ UT Government.

The proposals under PMJVK are recommended by the State Level Committee (SLC) headed by the Chief Secretary of the respective States/Union Territories (UTs) based on the demand for infrastructure development in the identified areas.