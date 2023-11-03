The search for 33-year-old Mizo student, Lalnunthiangi, Anuni, has come to an end as her lifeless body was discovered on the night of November 2, 2023. Anuni had been missing for seven agonizing days, alongside two of her friends.

Anuni, a dedicated student of biotechnology at Thapar University in Patiala, Punjab, mysteriously vanished on October 28, 2023, along with her two companions. The incident had sparked a massive search operation by local police, family members, and concerned citizens.

The case took a grim turn when the Patiala police stumbled upon the missing trio's belongings, including their identity cards and bags, near the Bhakra Canal. Fearing the worst, police focused their efforts on the adjacent water canal, suspecting that the three might have met with an accident.

As days passed by, the search team recovered two bodies from the water, confirming the identity of Anuni's friends as the victims. However, the whereabouts of the young Mizo student remained unknown, intensifying the ongoing search efforts focused on the canal.

The turning point came on November 2, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., when the lifeless body of another female was discovered in the same canal. Following an extensive search, the body was identified as that of Lalnunthiangi, Anuni.

Anuni's relatives have announced that her body will be transported to Mizoram after a thorough postmortem examination is conducted to ascertain the precise cause of her death.